HAMMOND — The North Oaks Sports Medicine team and North Oaks Physician Group orthopedic surgeons announced Mia Kugler and Austin Granier, of Ponchatoula High School; Haleigh Pourciau, of Walker High School; and Bryce Johnson, of Springfield High School, have received 2018-19 Student-Athletes of the Year honors.
Mia Kugler is a junior honor student with a 3.9 GPA at Ponchatoula High School and was honored as a Student-Athlete of the Fall Season. She has played volleyball for the Lady Wave for three years. Excelling as an outside hitter and defensive specialist, she earned a spot on the Newman All-Tournament Team and earned Second Team All-District honors this season.
Her stats include nine aces, 11 kills and 20 digs versus Salmen High School; 10 kills and 12 digs versus Lakeshore High School; 10 kills and 22 digs versus Hammond High Magnet School; and 11 kills and 20 digs against Northshore High School.
“Mia is an exceptional young lady and leader both on and off the court,” Ponchatoula High School head volleyball coach Lauren Long said. “Through her words and actions, she encourages her teammates and has helped organize community service activities for our team to benefit breast cancer awareness, multiple sclerosis and Special Olympics Louisiana. She is an asset to our team, school and community.”
Kugler is actively involved in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Key Club; National Honor Society; and Holy Ghost Church Peer Ministry. She is a past member of the CARE Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Ponchatoula High School’s Austin Granier recently graduated with a 3.98 GPA. In his senior season, he threw a complete game no-hitter for the Green Wave against Chalmette High School.
A recent Student-Athlete of the Spring Season honoree and outgoing president of Ponchatoula High’s Key Club, Granier enjoys sharing his talents and experiences with others in the community.
“Austin really tries to be a leader in the community,” Ponchatoula High School’s assistant baseball coach Brett Vampran said. “He serves as a coach in local recreational sports leagues and as an after-school tutor at the public library.”
Sophomore Haleigh Pourciau couples a 4.0 GPA with a .389 batting average and 1.2 ERA on the softball field at of Walker High School. She was recently recognized as a Student-Athlete of the Spring Season.
“Haleigh is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached,” Wildcats softball coach Hali Fletcher said. “She leads by example in the classroom, in the hallways and always on the field. She is a student-athlete that balances both responsibilities proficiently.”
Bryce Johnson recently graduated with a 3.3 GPA from Springfield High School. He played forward for the Bulldogs’ boys basketball team all four years of high school. Originally recognized as a Student-Athlete of the Winter Season, he averaged 19.3 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.
“Bryce always leads by example. He does the right thing and encourages others to do the same,” said John Hii, head boys basketball coach for Springfield High School.
Student-Athletes of the Year are this school year’s winners of the Student-Athletes of the Season awards from both Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes. The Student-Athletes of the Year winners are selected based on the number of votes received via an online poll conducted June 10-17, at www.northoaks.org.