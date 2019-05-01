A Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Day will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Zemurray Park, 406 S. Oak St., Hammond.
All hazardous waste must be clearly labeled and in the original container.
Items accepted
- Bulbs: Fluorescent, high-intensity discharge, U-tubes, compacts, circulars, shatter shield/poly coated, colored, rapid start, self start.
- Batteries: Mixed, alkaline, carbon-zinc, lead-acid, lithium, mercury, nickel-metal hydride, nickel-cadmium, silver-oxide.
- Additional: Flammable paints and liquids, oil-based paints, anti-freeze, pesticides, herbicides, aerosols, propane bottles, moth balls, disinfectants, cooking oil, cleaners, pool cleaners, bleach, degreasers, corrosive cleaners, lighter fluid.
- Electronics: Computer hardware, computer accessories — including keyboard, mouse speakers, etc. — laptops, telephones, security systems, cellphones, DVD movies and games, MP3 players, video game systems, digital cameras, stereos, networking equipment, fax machines, circuit boards, processors, monitors, TVs, uninterruptible power supplies, printers, toner cartridges, ink jet cartridges, portable navigation and GPS devices.
- Tires: Automobile, truck, recreational and off-road; all tires must be off the rim and are limited to five.
Items not accepted include ammunition and explosives; gasoline, diesel, and mixtures; fireworks, nonresidential waste, radioactive devices (including smoke and fire detectors); large gas cylinders, such as helium, freon or acetylene); Styrofoam, including peanuts; construction debris; furniture; appliances; power tools; liquids in containers larger than 5 gallons; school lab waste; fire extinguishers; medical waste and medicines, copiers, latex paint