HAMMOND — General surgeon Dr. Jennifer Owens has joined North Oaks Surgical Associates in Hammond and Livingston.
Owens earned her medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. She completed her residency through the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.
Owens specializes in diagnosis of and surgical intervention for complex health conditions. Interventions include, but are not limited to, breast cancer-related procedures, colonoscopy, colon resections, gallbladder removal, hernia repair, laparoscopic and robotic procedures, tumor excisions, splenectomy and thyroidectomy.
“I think it’s important to individualize the treatment plan for each patient to fit his or her particular situation and needs because outside circumstances can greatly influence the disease and healing processes,” she explains.
Owens emphasizes the importance of early screening and preventative health care in her practice, a news release said.
“Early detection is very important — especially with breast and colon cancer,” Owens said. “If caught early enough, both have a good chance of being cured.”
For information, call (985) 230-2778 or (844) 277-8669.