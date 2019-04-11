Denham Springs fair welcomes spring Advocate staff report Apr 11, 2019 - 3:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Families and groups of teenagers file into the 4th annual Denham Springs Fair on Friday, April 5, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY: CLINTON BURRELL Buy Now Holly Laviolette sings along with the Nashville South Band at the Denham Springs Fair on Friday, April 5, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY: CLINTON BURRELL Buy Now Denham Springs fairgoers do the 'Wobble' in between performances on Friday, April 5, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY: CLINTON BURRELL Buy Now Holly Laviolette performs with the Nashville South band at the Denham Springs Fair on Friday, April 5, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Despite the cancellation of the first day due to rain, the fourth annual Denham Springs Fair rolled on Friday through Sunday with rides, music, food and fun. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email