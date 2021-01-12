GROWING UP: A class for preteen boys
A matter of fact and reassuring discussion on the physical and emotional changes boys will experience as they go through puberty will be held for boys ages 10-12 with their parents from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 23 at in the second-floor community room at Our Lady of the Lake Livingston, 5000 O’Donovan, Walker.
For information and to register, call (225) 621-2906. The class fee is $15.
Salute a new year with art
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting "Salute to the New Year — New Beginnings for 2021" through Feb. 20. The salute will showcase watercolor, oil and acrylic painting, photography, jewelry and fiber art from Livingston Parish artists in the juried event. Guests can enjoy a s’mores bar and hot beverages while taking in the work at a reception from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
All guests and vendors will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the arts center. For information, visit www.artslivingston.org or call (225) 664.1168.
Art classes for kids
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is holding a Zoom class for children ages 12-15 on "Tips & Tricks of Colored Pencils with Marita." All classes are from 6:40 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This is a technique class with simple supplies of colored pencils and typing paper that will be supplied by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. Cost is $10 per class. If registering for more than one class, only one set of supplies will be given per student. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org or call (225) 664.1168.
Classes include:
Jan. 19: Drawing & shading a rosebud (supply pickup by Jan. 16)
Feb. 9: Realistic Bugs & Critters (supply pickup by Feb. 6)
Feb. 16: Realistic Butterflies (supply pickup by Feb. 13)
Feb. 23: Easy Peary Lemon Still Life (supply pickup by Feb. 20)
Womanless Beauty Pageant to benefit graduates
A Denham Springs High School Womanless Beauty Pageant will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at 33135 La. 16, Denham Springs. Prepaid tickets are $8 each and purchased through Venmo: @DSHS-projectgraduation2021. If available, entrance will be $10 at the door by cash or Venmo. All profits will go toward DSHS Project Graduation 2021. Seating is limited.
Puzzling class at the library
The Livingston Parish Library has many events scheduled for January, including its regular reading programs. Consider "Rubik's Cube Anyone?" The free online event will start at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 on all the library's social media channels. Tune in to learn fun facts about this popular past time. Visit www.mylpl.info to learn about all the classes the library offers.