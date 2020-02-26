WALKER — Krista Adams, of Denham Springs, readily offers many and varied reasons why she is so enthusiastic about assisting migrating purple martins in finding friendly homes while they visit Livingston Parish and surrounding areas for several months out of the year.
“Purple martins are very engaging, they are very special, they are lots of fun, they bring enjoyment and happiness to your life. Watching them fly around, doing acrobatic tricks in the air, is a special experience. They also eat many of the insects that bug us. They are just something special ... a gift that nature has given us,” she said.
Adams shared the lore of purple martins and her love of purple martins with a group of fellow enthusiasts Feb. 4 at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center.
In her hourlong address, she profiled purple martins, described their interesting migratory habits, discussed their nesting and reproductive cycles and gave instructions on how to assist the birds by providing proper living quarters that encourage them to remain in this area from early spring into autumn. Purple martin males, after their second year, have an all-dark, black-blue-purple plumage. Adult females have more purple on their head and back and are lighter colored on their abdomen.
Adams has increased awareness of the value of purple martins to the community by installing nesting houses and gourds at Denham Springs’s North Park and at numerous schools in the parish. She has also conducted outreach programs at schools and other locations. She and her family have been successful over the past several years in attracting many nesting pairs of purple martins who now call Livingston Parish home for several months out of the year.
“Purple martins have fascinated me for much of my life. When I was young our family had a camp at Grand Isle and my grandfather loved watching birds, specially the purple martins that he attracted with martin houses. I enjoyed spending time with him and I came to treasure the purple martins as much as he did. Once you get involved with them, it’s something that just keeps growing on you. This has been a source of joy for me and my family,” she said.
Purple martins are the largest members of the swallow family of birds that populate much of North America. Martins, like many other birds, migrate from points as far north as Canada to the middle of South America in a region associated with the headwaters of the Amazon River. The martins spend the winters in South America and return to the United States to breed, lay eggs and rear their young. They begin arriving in the Livingston Parish area in the middle of January and remain until about October. During this time, Adams said, the birds need the assistance of humans to help them find places to nest.
Adams explained that if proper nesting sites are provided, purple martins will be attracted to a location and they will return from year to year. “What’s special about purple martins is that they are what we call ‘site friendly.’ If they have found a suitable place to nest they will return and then it becomes a generational experience. Subsequent generations of the birds will return to the place where they found nesting over the years,” she said. Adams said purple martins are “people friendly” and they readily nest near residences if the proper arrangements have been made.
Purple martins do not need to be fed, she said. The birds eat live insects, and she said experts have calculated that purple martins eat about 262 billion bugs during their visits to North America. “Purple martins are an integral part of the ecosystem,” she said.
Housing is the critical factor in attracting purple martins, Adams said. She demonstrated several housing models that are successful in attracting purple martins. One common unit is a gourd which can be equipped with entryway tunnels that can be purchased through outlets that sell bird and pet supplies.
Purple martins are social birds, and they readily nest close together in bird houses that are constructed with apartments. Adams said that a typical nesting cubicle should be about 6-by-6 inches but that larger compartments are acceptable. She showed nesting houses made of large metal coffee cans that are equipped with the small entry tunnels. A nesting house she demonstrated was made from a metal mail box equipped with the entry tunnel.
Adams said that purple martin housing can be made from strong plastic, metal and wood along with the gourds. She said that the housing units should be painted white to help attract the birds.
She cautioned that barriers are needed to keep out owls and hawks which prey on the martins and their young. The martin houses she demonstrated were equipped with strong wire extensions on either side of the entrances to the nesting cubicles to keep out the birds of prey. Other threats to the nesting birds are snakes, raccoons and other land predators. Poles that support purple martin houses can be equipped with barriers and screens that keep the birds safe from snakes and other ground predators.
Typically, entrances to martin houses are semicircular and measure about three inches wide by about 1 and 3/16th inches high. The entrances can be also be circular.
Homeowners who wish to attract purple martins should place the nesting accommodations in an open area at least 40 feet from neighboring trees on each side and at least 30 feet from a house or other man-made structure. Purple martins enjoy congregating in open areas, and Adams said that is why she chose to place martin houses at North Park. The North Park nesting site was established by the Adams family in 2016 when they placed six apartments at the site. That year they attracted six nesting pairs. By 2019, the family had mounted 62 “nesting cavities” and had attracted 38 pairs of martins who produced 159 hatchlings.
Purple martins make their nests out of straw, twigs and mud and border the nest with green leaves. Adams said that early in the year, before the martins are expected to arrive, she places straw in the nesting cavities. When the birds arrive they complete building the nests. The birds lay their eggs and after the eggs hatch, the tiny baby chicks are fed by their parents until they grow feathers, a phase known as “fledging,” and they are able to fly. That process takes about 28 days.
The first Purple Martin and Garden Event was held at in May at North Park and the event will be repeated this year from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., May 9. Adams said, “We invite everyone to come out and join us at North Park to experience a visit with the purple martins. This be an experience that you whole family will enjoy."