The Walker High boys basketball team began action in the annual Woodlawn summer league last week boasting two of the state's elite prospects.
While most observers would surely have their eyes glued to guard Jalen Cook and forward Brian Thomas, coach Anthony Schiro planned to spend more of his time studying the less proven Wildcats he hopes will carve out roles for themselves next season.
"The main thing we need to do is get some of our younger players adjusted to the speed of the game and develop some team chemistry with some of those younger guys," Schiro said. "The inexperienced players need a lot of time on the court."
And now, in the quiet weeks of summer, is the best time for that to happen.
Walker joins district rivals Live Oak and Denham Springs, as well as Doyle and Holden, in the Woodlawn summer league that run through June 26. Games are held every Monday and Wednesday as teams take early measures to prepare for the winter.
Cook earned Louisiana's Mr. Basketball award after averaging 29 points as a junior. Thomas was only a sophomore last year, but already has a long list of major scholarship offers.
However, the three players who joined Cook and Thomas as starters on the 2019 state runner-up squad have graduated.
"We are going to need some guys around (Cook and Thomas) who can take some pressure off those two," Schiro said.
Schiro is looking to Donald Butler and Jaylen Mitchell to assert themselves this summer as they move toward their junior year. Rising senior Kevin Brady should also be a key piece, but he is not participating this summer as he recovers from an ACL injury.
Warren Young Jr. and Kedric Brown, teammates at Westside Junior High last season, are freshmen who are getting their first taste of the high school game.
Cook and Thomas can help their younger teammates adapt, but they will not be with the team every step of the way because of their busy summer schedules. Both players are blue-chip football prospects as well.
"You know what you're getting from those two guys," Schiro said. "You know when they're here, they're going to work hard and do what they're supposed to do. If they have to miss time, that's OK. And it gives good experience to those younger guys. They'll get to see what it's like to play against some good competition at the highest level."
Doughty to Ripken League
Recent Denham Springs graduate and LSU signee Cade Doughty was in line to begin play in the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League beginning earlier this week.
The Ripken League is a summer wooden bat league composed of six teams from the Baltimore-Washington metro area. The league season was scheduled to begin Tuesday and conclude July 23.
Doughty was assigned to the Gaithersburg, Maryland, Giants and would be joined there by brother Braden Doughty, who recently completed his sophomore season as a reserve catcher at LSU.
Cade Doughty, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Louisiana, wrapped up his prep career by batting .505 with six homers, 11 doubles and 25 RBIs for Denham Springs. He also pitched, posting a 2-1 record with two saves.
Big-league stars Brian Dozier, Hunter Renfroe and Brett Cecil are among the Ripken League's notable alumni.
Tasmin Mitchell promoted
After spending two seasons in an administrative role on the LSU basketball staff, Denham Springs product Tasmin Mitchell has been elevated to a full-time assistant position, head coach Will Wade announced last week.
Mitchell, a star at LSU from 2005-10 following a decorated career at Denham Springs High, previously served as director of student-athlete development. He takes the spot of Tony Benford as one of three full-time assistants on Wade's staff.
Mitchell, 32, is the third-highest scorer in LSU history behind Pete Maravich and Rudy Macklin with 1,989 points. He also ranks sixth in school history with 950 rebounds.
Mitchell helped LSU reach the Final Four as a freshman in 2006.
At Denham Springs, he was a four-time all-state selection and a McDonald's All-American. He was named Louisiana's Mr. Basketball in 2005.