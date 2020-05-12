LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish Library is preparing to reopen its locations in a safe and structured manner with the release of its phased reopening plan, news release said Friday.
The goal of the LPL Phased Reopening Plan is to protect library patrons and the staff, and reduce the chance of exposure to coronoavirus while providing maximum access to all library resources. Phase 1 was to begin Monday, May 11, when staff members return to branches. Although branches will remain closed throughout Phase 1, patrons will be allowed to contact branches with questions regarding their account and assistance accessing items in the digital library.
Also, patrons will be able to begin returning any borrowed items to the branches. Items returned to branches will be quarantined for a minimum of three days before being cleaned and returned into circulation. The library has extended due dates for all currently borrowed materials to May 31 in an effort to allow patrons extended time to return items. No fines will be charged on items because of the library’s “fine free” policy announced in December.
The LPL reopening plan will consist of four phases. The timetable for each phase will be determined at a later date and will adhere to federal and state government guidelines as well as information provided the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Phase 1
- Staff begins to return to branches on May 11 while adhering to best social distancing practices.
- Branches will remain closed to the public, although patrons may contact their local branch with questions regarding their account and assistance accessing items in the LPL Digital Library.
- Patrons can begin placing library items on hold for curbside pickup. Curbside pickup is scheduled to begin Monday, May 18.
- eBooks, movies, magazines, audiobooks, and more will remain available via the Digital Library. Patrons can access these items using their Livingston Parish library card.
- Due dates for all materials from the library have been extended to May 31.
- Phase 1 hours of operation: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., all branches
Phase 2
Date to be determined, based on state and federal guidelines.
Library branches reopen to the public. Patrons will be allowed to enter branches while adhering to social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The first hour of operation at each branch will be reserved for vulnerable members of the community.
Computer lab access at all branches will resume with modifications to ensure social distancing guidelines are properly met. Access to computer labs will be restricted to a one-hour limit to maximize availability.
Self-service printing and copying services will resume.
The Idea Lab at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch will remain closed; however, 3D print services will resume at all locations. Submissions may be submitted online by utilizing the 3D printing reservation form.
Meeting room and study room access at all branches will be restricted.
Virtual programs continue on the LPL's social media platforms.
Phase 2 hours of operation:
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., all branches
Saturday: Albany-Springfield Branch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Denham Springs-Walker and Watson branches, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Main Branch in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; South Branch, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday: Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Phase 3
- Date to be determined, based on state and federal guidelines.
- Library branches resume normal hours of operation.
- Meeting rooms available for community and civic meetings, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
- Study room access restricted to one individual at a time.
- Fax services resume.
Phase 4
- Date to be determined, based on state and federal guidelines.
- Study room reservations will resume without restrictions.
- Outreach services resume.
- Library programming and events resume.
In preparation for beginning the reopening, several precautions were taken to ensure all buildings are clean and safe, the release said. Additionally, the library will increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing of high-traffic areas throughout each branch. This includes door handles, keyboards, desks, chairs, bathrooms, water fountains and all equipment used by staff.