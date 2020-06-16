Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community gave jambalaya lunches to first responders and law enforcement officers at the Hammond Police Union Hall, 201 Natchez St., on June 4, a news release said.
The group said it fed 139 police and fire personnel, 60 UPS workers, 50 Options members and 30 Quad Vets members.
The meal was made possible through donations received for the fabric face masks made by club members during the coronavirus pandemic. Group members made and distributed over 3,300 masks to nursing homes, hospitals, police and fire departments, Options, the Cancer Center and others. Every donation received goes back into the community, through programs like this meal, the TVFC scholarship program or other community service projects.
Members voted to use the donations to show appreciation and support for those on the front lines during the pandemic. The food was purchased through a local business to assist a small business in the community, the release said.
Contact the group at marie_heck@yahoo.com, or visit www.tangivfc.com to learn more about or join the group.