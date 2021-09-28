Is it ever too early to take stock in your team’s ability to compete against the best competition? For the Live Oak High volleyball team, that question was answered when the Eagles visited The Dunham School last week for a nondistrict match.
In Dunham, Live Oak faced a program that has not missed the state playoffs since winning the Division V championship in 2005. The Eagles came out ready to play, and surprised the Tigers as they took a 19-16 lead in the first set.
On that night, it was not meant to be. Realizing it faced a game opponent that wouldn’t give in, Dunham collected itself and rallied to win the first set. A focused Dunham squad closed out a 3-0 win be taking the final two sets, but Live Oak had made an impression.
“They were better than we expected,” Dunham assistant coach Beverly Russell said after the match.
Live Oak feels like it is playing at a higher level than last season, and its mental approach has been a big part of the difference.
“We’ve definitely been working on the mental side of the game,” junior outside hitter Chloe Magee said after the Dunham match. “Whenever things aren’t working or things aren’t going good, we still keep working.”
Working hard means forgetting the last point and trying to win the next one.
“Every point means something whether you’re winning or losing, and I think that carried over (against Dunham),” Magee said. “Even when the game wasn’t going our way, we never quit. We had that fight throughout the game.”
Senior setter Alyssa Holden also pointed to the team’s attitude as a difference-maker this season. It starts with positive thoughts before each game. The Eagles believe they can win the next game.
“We always have that mentality that we’re going to win,” Holden said. “At the end of the day, we have to want the game more than (the opponent).
“We have a lot of potential. I think we’ve already improved a lot from last year even though we lost some star players.”
Live Oak was able to identify areas it needed to work on in the match against Dunham, when the Tigers had 16 aces.
“We learned a lot of things about our defense,” Magee said. “We saw the holes in our serve receive, and we’re definitely going to get after that in practice.”
The next step for Live Oak is improving on last season’s 2-6 district record. Last weekend, the Eagles split two matches at a tournament, and were scheduled to play Catholic-Pointe Coupee before opening play in Division I, District 4 at East Ascension this week.