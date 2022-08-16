North Oaks Health System opened a Hematology and Oncology Clinic in Hammond Aug. 8. The new clinic is in Suite 200 on the second floor of North Oaks Diagnostic Center at 15837 Paul Vega MD Drive. The clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Double fellowship-trained hematologist and oncologist Dr. Georges Tanios will staff the clinic. He is accepting new patients, age 18 and older. To make an appointment, call (985) 230-2778.
Tanios comes to North Oaks from Southern Illinois Healthcare’s Cancer Institute based in Carterville, Illinois, where he has practiced since 2018 and was recipient of the institute’s “Patient Experience Award” in 2019.
As a medical oncologist, Tanios is committed to the compassionate diagnosis and care of patients with cancer, including but not limited to those affecting the breast, colon, lung and prostate, a news release said. As a hematologist, he is skilled in the diagnosis and care of patients with medical conditions and cancers affecting blood and its components, such as anemia, hemophilia, clotting disorders, lymphoma, multiple myeloma and leukemia.
Tanios earned his medical degree and completed both a residency in internal medicine and fellowship in hematology and oncology through Lebanese University Faculty of Medical Sciences School of Medicine in Beirut. Stateside, he completed a second residency in internal medicine through East Tennessee University’s Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he received the Outstanding Resident Award and Best Medical Knowledge Award in his final year. This was followed by a second fellowship in hematology and oncology through Tulane University in New Orleans.
Tanios is fluent in English, French and Arabic and takes special interest in clinical research to advance standards of care, the release said.