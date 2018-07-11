LIVINGSTON — French Settlement Police Chief Harry Brignac was arrested Wednesday after being accused of using a village credit card to buy $60 worth of gasoline for his personal pickup truck, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff said more counts could be coming as investigators comb through fuel records.

“We have made a case and were able to charge him with one, but there is going to be other things probably involved with it,” Sheriff Jason Ard said at a news conference Wednesday.

The embattled police chief referred questions to his wife, Tammy Brignac. She said in a phone interview that her husband, an elected official, has no plans to resign and will fight the allegations, which she said are based on a “simple mistake.”

French Settlement is a town of 1,200 people in southern Livingston Parish. The police department has two officers and a chief of police.

Brignac, 71, was booked Wednesday on felony counts of malfeasance in office and injuring public records, as well as one count of misdemeanor theft, according to the sheriff's office. Ard said Brignac has been cooperative with the investigation and turned himself in. Brignac was released from jail in lieu of a $50,500 bond.

An investigation revealed Brignac used the fleet fuel card May 15 to buy 24 gallons of gasoline for his own car at a convenience store on La. 16 in French Settlement, the sheriff said.

He said the purchase was not authorized by the village and was captured on surveillance video. The video shows that Brignac was wearing his police uniform at the time, Ard said.

"Brignac is a long-time law enforcement official. We are friends. But, evidence is evidence. And, as the chief law enforcement officer for the parish, I have a job to do. After examining the evidence, it was clear what happened on May 15," Ard said in a statement.

Tammy Brignac blamed a mix-up.

“We have a gas card for our personal use that is basically the same as the town’s, and he just accidentally pulled the wrong card out,” Tammy Brignac said.

She claims the criminal case is part of an effort by the village’s mayor to oust her husband from office.

“We’re being harassed every time we turn around. We’re being followed wherever we go. We’re being watched every time we do something,” Tammy Brignac said. “She’s been after him so long to get him out, and this is one way of her trying to do it.”

The police chief’s wife was charged in an alleged drunken driving incident in French Settlement that began when she pulled up behind the police department on a Saturday night in February, according to law enforcement reports. Tammy Brignac has pleaded not guilty in the case and blamed that case on a conspiracy by village officials.

French Settlement Mayor Toni Guitrau said in a statement that she brought the questionable fuel charges to the attention of law enforcement after a routine check of the village’s fuel records revealed “discrepancies.”

“I have confidence in Sheriff Ard and our District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, as they do their job investigating this matter, be it a civilian or an elected official. This will be a difficult time ahead as this unfortunately affects the community, too,” Guitrau said.

The mayor noted that the chief is elected and is not hired. She asked residents to refer their questions to the sheriff’s office.

Brignac has been the village’s police chief for more than 30 years, according to his wife. He retired under pressure from the Louisiana Board of Ethics in 2016, because he owed fines for failing to file his financial disclosures. After paying those fines, Brignac qualified to run for police chief again and was elected in 2017 by a margin of 14 votes.

Since his re-election, Brignac has been at odds with the village’s board of alderman. The board has requested attorney general’s opinions on two separate occasions on issues related to Brignac’s power as an elected chief.

In one recent dispute, Brignac said he wanted to prohibit his officers from commuting to work with their police units, citing the cost to the village of the officers’ gasoline.

Brignac is the second police chief this year in southern Livingston Parish to face criminal charges. Former Killian Police Chief Dennis Hill was indicted on malfeasance in office charges in March, after a legislative audit accused him of billing overtime while he was on traveling in Florida and Alabama. The audit also said he may have misused the town’s fuel card when he purchased gasoline while out of state. Hill, an appointed chief, was fired by the town’s board of alderman. He has pleaded not guilty.