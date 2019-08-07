Annual Kids Bike Race set
Pelican State Credit Union's 16th annual Kids Bike Race is at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at Abundant Life Church, 206 Edgewood Drive, Denham Springs. Event check-in starts at 9 a.m. Register online at pelicanstatecu.com/events. The event is free. For information, contact Denham Springs branch manager Amy Kennedy at (225) 408-6228. In addition to the races, refreshments, games, face painting, door prizes for parents and a chance to win a party at Airborne Extreme trampoline park are on the agenda. Bring bikes and helmets.
Arts Avenue vendors needed
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is seeking artists interested in a vendor booth during the Denham Springs Fall Festival on Oct. 5 for Arts Avenue. Arts Avenue is on Mattie Street. It is open to artists selling original artwork. Information can be found on the Arts Council website www.artslivingston.org, or be contacting the office at (225) 664-1168 or artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Chance to play volleyball
The Denham Springs High School volleyball team is holding a Quads Draw Volleyball Tournament Fundraiser on Friday at the Beach Bums Volleyball Complex, 8026 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs. Sign up between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Play begins at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 a person. For information contact pamela.dubuy@lpsb.org. Donations are welcome.
Softball tournament
Walker Parks is holding a nonsanctioned end-of-summer softball tournament on Aug. 24-25 at Walker Park Fields. Teams will play at least four games. Entry fee is $50 with a $50 cash deposit. Deposit refunded after pool games. Ages divisions are T-ball, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U. Space is limited. Last day to register is Aug. 21. Contact Traci Westmoreland at (225) 665-3755 or (225) 788-7883 or traci.westmoreland@walker-la.gov.
Denim in Denham
Remember tickets for the Denham Springs Main Street fundraiser Denim & Diamonds are available. The event is at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Forrest Grove, 8743 Stephenson Drive, Denham Springs. Tickets are $75, available at Old City Hall or at www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
River cleanup
On Saturday, Project River Clean Up starts at Fred's on the River at 9 a.m. Contact Rachel at (225) 503-6005 or email projectrivercleanup@yahoo.com or sign up at tinyurl.com/yxm5epw7.