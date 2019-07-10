Kate Harris receives the Heart of Gold award from teacher Jenn Owens. Holy Ghost Catholic School had its Kindergarten Closing Ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2019. Using the theme 'What a Wonderful World,' students sang songs and received awards that recognized their hard work and talents during the school year.
Logan Griffin is presented with the Awesome Author award. Holy Ghost Catholic School had its Kindergarten Closing Ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2019. Using the theme 'What a Wonderful World,' students sang songs and received awards that recognized their hard work and talents during the school year.
Jenna Wright is presented with the Precious Peacemaker certificate. Holy Ghost Catholic School had its Kindergarten Closing Ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2019. Using the theme 'What a Wonderful World,' students sang songs and received awards that recognized their hard work and talents during the school year.
Kambree Hamel is declared a Spectacular Speller. Holy Ghost Catholic School had its Kindergarten Closing Ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2019. Using the theme 'What a Wonderful World,' students sang songs and received awards that recognized their hard work and talents during the school year.
Holy Ghost Catholic School had its Kindergarten Closing Ceremony on May 17. Using the theme 'What a Wonderful World,' students sang songs and received awards that recognized their hard work and talents during the school year.