Holy Ghost Catholic School celebrated Catholic schools with a faculty and staff breakfast recently. The year's Distinguished Graduate, Patrick Coudrain, spoke on the value of a Catholic school education. Several teachers and staff members were recognized and received awards from the administrators.
Kathryn Huggett, the school librarian and English I teacher, who has been at the school for 25 years, received the Wilson-Wells Teaching Award. Established in 1974 by an anonymous family to express its gratitude for the years their children spent at the school, the award recognizes one teacher each year, chosen by co-workers, for directing the moral and social values of students, acknowledging and respecting the administrative policy of the school and demonstrating leadership.
Nancy Heck, who teaches fifth- and sixth-grade math, and Desiree Street, kindergarten assistant, received the Brotherhood/Sisterhood Award for the faculty and staff. This award recognizes people who demonstrate a true concern for fellow human beings regardless of race, religion or academic achievements.
Cindy Wagner received the Teacher of the Year Award. She has taught at the school for 14 years and is the gifted resource teacher.