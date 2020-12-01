IMG_2934.jpg

Kindergarten students in Jamie Madron's class at Independence Leadership Academy participated in a 'Disguise Your Turkey' contest. Students who won for best disguises are, from left, second place Xaylen Robinson, third place Isabella Figueroa, and first place Allison Zapata.

 Provided photo

Kindergarten students in Jamie Madron's class at Independence Leadership Academy participated in a disguise your turkey contest. 

View comments