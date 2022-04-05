Hammond Eastside Magnet recently announced the 2021-2022 fifth and eighth grade Students of the Year.
Tyler Perise was named Hammond Eastside Magnet School’s fifth grade student of the year and Payton Harrell won Hammond Eastside Magnet School’s eighth grade student of the year award.
Tyler is the son of Scott and Jessica Perise. His siblings are Scott II and Kynsleigh and his grandparents are Stro and Paula Stromeyer and Mike and Jana Perise. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Tyler loves to play basketball and baseball.
Tyler has made the A-B honor roll all five years at Hammond Eastside Magnet School. His favorite subjects are math and social studies. He says he would love to be baseball player or work in the medical field.
Payton is the daughter of Ashley Harrell and Chance and Jessica Hayden. She is the oldest of six siblings.
Payton said she loves school, her teachers and being part of the Hammond Eastside family. Her favorite subject is math. She is a member of HEM Beta Club. She loves playing volleyball and softball and hopes to be a member of the high school teams. She also likes reading and building puzzles.
She is a huge fan of the Marvel movie series. After high school, Payton plans to attend college furthering her education and continuing to represent the community.