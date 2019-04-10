HAMMOND – A Southeastern Louisiana University student and two alumni were recognized at the 2019 Mississippi Guitar Festival Guitar Competition at William Carey College in Hattiesburg.
Southeastern junior Graham Guillory, of Covington, placed third in the Young Artist division of the competition that included national and international students performing music for solo guitar. Guillory performed Dilermando Reis’ “Se Ela Perguntar” and Angel Barrios’ “Arroyos de la Alhambra.”
Co-sponsored by the Mississippi Guitar Alliance, the festival also featured a Jazz Guitar Competition in which two Southeastern alumni earned recognition. Zakkary Garner (’13), of Hammond, earned first place, and Justin Burdette (’10), of Baton Rouge, took second place.
Garner is teaching in the Tangipahoa school system talented music program. His CD “Humble Ambition,” featuring mostly original compositions, was released in late 2018. Garner maintains an active performance schedule as a saxophonist, guitarist and pianist and has been featured at music festivals throughout the United States and Europe.
Burdette maintains a teaching schedule with the Overtones Music Studio in Denham Springs. He performs regularly throughout the region as a soloist and with King Creole Orchestra.