There was a high curiosity factor surrounding the Doyle volleyball team last week when it visited Woodlawn High for a preseason jamboree, but these days, that’s a good thing for the Tigers.
After a season of dipping its toe into the Louisiana High School Athletic Association waters with junior varsity competition, Doyle volleyball is ready to take on a full varsity slate. At Woodlawn, the Tigers showed just how ready they are.
Playing single sets against three teams — Baton Rouge High, West Feliciana and Central Private — that all advanced to the second round of playoffs in their respective divisions last year, Doyle looked right at home. The result was a respectable 2-1 showing with the dropped set coming at the hands of Baton Rouge, which might have been the most polished team at the jamboree.
“I think we played very well and we’re excited for the start of the season. Two out of three is a pretty good win to me,” said Doyle coach Ashlie Byrnes, a former standout at Mandeville High.
Byrnes said she wants Doyle, which will play in Division IV, District 4, to learn when it plays schools from higher divisions. That was the case in the Tigers' first set when it took on Baton Rouge, of Division I.
Doyle stayed close in the early going, and trailed 10-6 after Allie Wilmot’s spike. From there, the Bulldogs took control, allowed only one point on a hitting error, and moved out to a 20-7 lead. Baton Rouge eventually won the set 25-12, but if the loss got the Tigers down, it wasn’t for long.
Against West Feliciana, of Division III, there was an early 3-3 tie before Doyle pulled away. The Tigers led 16-6 at one point, and Presley Duffy’s kill helped them close out a 25-18 win despite a late Saints’ run that pulled West Feliciana within six points.
Doyle concluded its jamboree showing with another 25-18 win, this one against Division V’s Central Private.
“(Baton Rouge) is a very good team, and we learned from that,” Byrnes reflected. “I think we walked away knowing what we’ll need to do next time.”
Learning while playing teams that have had success, particularly ones in higher classifications, is something Byrnes sees as a valuable tool. The Tigers pre-district schedule will feature games with five Division I schools including parish rivals Walker, Denham Springs and Live Oak.
“At the end of the day, those bigger teams are going to help our team get better,” Byrnes said. “We do learn from our mistakes, and that’s what will make a difference.”
As for the team’s leaders, attacker Emily Hamel, setter Shelby Taylor and libero Gracie Chaney will be among the players trying to help Doyle win more sets than it loses every time out. It’s a recipe for success that will bring more happy finishes.
“I think (the players) were pretty pumped at Woodlawn,” Byrnes said. “Overall, I think everybody was happy with the outcome.”