It's never too early to show your team it can count on you, and South Alabama freshman softball pitcher Olivia Lackie has done just that this season.
A former standout performer at Holden High, Lackie doesn’t appear to have missed a beat as she transitioned into collegiate ball. Midway through the season, she has already solidified herself as the go-to pitcher in the Jaguars rotation.
South Alabama is 17-11 overall and 6-3 in Sun Belt Conference play, and Lackie leads in almost every pitching category. After picking up a save in a midweek win over McNeese on March 31, Lackie’s 102 innings pitched were the most in the Sun Belt, and her 1.99 ERA was sixth.
It didn’t stop there.
She also had 11 wins, eight complete games and an opponent’s batting average of .166, all of which rated among the league’s top four respectively. Lackie’s 137 strikeouts, good for second in the SBC, rated eighth nationally.
Lackie, who was a three-time Class B player of the year when she led Holden to three consecutive state titles, said she was well-prepared when she joined the Jaguars.
“Its been a little bit easier for me because I played travel ball at a high level, and it prepared for coming in and playing at the college level,” Lackie said.
USA coach Becky Clark first noticed Lackie as an eighth-grader at a summer camp. Clark felt Lackie was one of the top right-handed high school pitchers when she finished her career at Holden, and has not been surprised by her success.
“Every freshman has a transition period, but when you talk about the makeup of a player, I think that’s what makes Liv special,” Clark said. “She’s an incredibly hard worker and she doesn’t make excuses. She comes to the park every day and does what we ask her to do.
“There are a lot of intangibles that I can’t emphasize enough because she’s been not only a great pitcher but a great student, a great teammate and a good person all around.”
Lackie’s season began tentatively, she gave up six hits and five runs in her first start, an 8-3 loss at Georgia, but it didn’t take long for to find her groove. Lackie fell to 0-2 after losing her second start of the season, but then she went on a tear.
In nine appearances between Feb. 19 and March 5, Lackie pitched a total of 32⅓ innings and gave up three runs, only two which were earned.
Lackie’s high point thus far came in the Jaguars conference series against Appalachian State, when she got two starts. In the first, a 1-0 win, she threw a complete-game one-hitter. In a 4-0 win the next day, she outdid herself the only way possible with a no-hitter.
“It was the third game of the series so I was pretty tired,” Lackie said. “I just tried to rely on my spin to get the ball where it needed to go, and on my defense behind me. When I came off the field I didn’t even know I had thrown a no-hitter.”
For Lackie, who quickly figured out what she had done, it showed that Clark’s faith in her ability has been well-placed.
“I feel like every time she goes in the circle she gives us a chance to win,” Clark said. “She’s been big for us and its pretty impressive for a freshman. I’ve asked a lot of her and put a lot on her, and she continues to deliver every single time.”