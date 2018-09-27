LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Council took a preliminary step Thursday in securing funds for drainage improvements on the Amite River and possibly Blind River by authorizing the parish to seek revenue bonds of up $9 million for the projects.
Parish President Layton Ricks said the bonds would be repaid with funds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act funds, also called the GOMESA fund. Ricks said the funds would pay for dredging the mouth of the Amite River and completing related drainage projects.
“This is our chance to do something to improve drainage and its one of those things that don’t come along very often. That is why I am asking you to approve this. We can use this money to do some drainage work that we have talked about for a long time,” Ricks said.
Financial Adviser Jim Ryan told the council that it would be prudent to bond the GOMESA money because some members of Congress and President Donald Trump have indicated they would like to eliminate GOMESA funding. The GOMESA funds are derived from leases petroleum companies pay for drilling rights off the coast of Louisiana and monies earned through the sale of petroleum from producing wells, Ryan said.
All parishes that border the Gulf of Mexico are entitled to GOMESA funds, Ryan said, adding that Livingston Parish’s annual share is about $700,000.
That GOMESA funds can be used only for projects such as flood control, flood mitigation, erosion control and hardened shelters that can survive hurricanes.
Mark Harrell, director of the parish’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, told the council the funds will “kick start” the drainage project on the Amite River, and once that project is accomplished, the parish can consider similar work on the Blind River. "Our goal is to eventually channelize both rivers and it would be nice if we could continue the channels into the lakes where the rivers drain,” he said.
Harrell said engineering studies should be completed in the next few months on ways to improve drainage in the parish’s river basins.
In other business Thursday, the council:
- heard from school teachers Lisa McCarter and Tammy Crawford who founded a group called Gifted Kids Travel, Inc., which is planning a trip to Italy. Crawford said 14 students and 16 adult chaperones have signed up for the trip. Te cost is $4,200 per participant, and the group is using fundraisers and seeking donations from local companies to help fund the trip, she said. One such fundraiser is a Sporting Clay Shoot at 8 a.m. on Oct. 5 at Riverside Sporting Clays on Highway 16 in Denham Springs.
- set Halloween night as the date for the Trunk or Treat at South Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- reappointed W.C. Needham to the Gravity Drainage District No. 7 Board.
- reduced the speed limit in Gray’s Creek Subdivision from 20 mph to 15 mph.