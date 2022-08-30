The Covery celebrated the opening of its Juban location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 12 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Owner and founder of the franchise E.K. Navan was on hand to cut the ribbon, joined by staff, chamber Ambassadors and other guests.
The Juban location opened in October 2021 next to Regymen Fitness at 27800 Juban Road, Denham Springs. It can be reached at (225) 523-4386 or online at www.thecovery.com.
The Covery was founded in 2021 by the same ownership as Regymen Fitness, which includes Navan, along with Troy Acher and Donnie Jarreau. The Juban location marks its fourth in Louisiana with more locations coming in 2023.
The Covery focuses on wellness and lifestyle optimization, and prevention over prescription. Services include IV infusion, as well as NAD+ therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light therapy, cryotherapy, salt-infused sauna, PEMF therapy, Cryoskin, Cryofacial and Ballancer Pro lymphatic drainage and compression. The services can be used individually or combined for aesthetics, athletic recovery or overall wellness.