THURSDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Teen Reads — Anne of Green Gables: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Slime Time!: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Fun, messy activities involving everyone’s favorite goop: slime.
LPSS Special Education Resource Event: 5:30 p.m., Literacy and Technology Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Teachers and families are invited to this free event to learn more about the resources and programs offered for children with special needs throughout Livingston Parish.
SATURDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. Free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
S.T.E.A.M. Saturdays: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Wiggle Worms: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Topsy Turvey Tea Party: 10:30 a.m., South Branch Library.
Computer Basics: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. For those that have little to no experience with computers. Turning on the computer, using the keyboard and mouse, and basic computer terms are covered.
Tabletop Gaming Night: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Mermaid Magic: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and South Branch libraries.
APRIL 4
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Alternative TV Viewing Options: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Information on the choices available for TV viewing. Handouts and detailed instructions. Learn how to gain access to streaming devices and antennas. Registration is required.