The Chick-Fil-A on Range Avenue in Denham Springs had an unusual visitor on Feb. 23, 2021. This pig received a fruit cup. The restaurant posted the image on Facebook and Cherie Angelle Godwin responded she was the person who has him. He was rescued from a fire in Denham Springs on Feb. 23. By Mickey Young who asked Godwin to pick up the pig. Godwin said on Facebook, “He is getting lots of scratches and has a new piggy friend & is loving life actually being able to learn how to root in dirt & not in concrete!! He is a HAM!!! Lol"