Holy Ghost Catholic School announced the 2020-21 Students of the Year recently.
Olivia Krause, daughter of Jason and Katie Krause, was chosen as the 5th Grade Student of the Year.
Eliza Foster, daughter of Lee and Greta Foster, garnered the title of 8th Grade Student of the Year.
Both are 4.0 GPA students
Olivia is a B-Quest student and a member of the school's 4-H club. She enjoys volleyball and softball, playing on a rec team in both sports. Olivia also excels in math and reading, having earned AR Points Club status and First in Math awards.
Also in B-Quest, Eliza is an advanced math student and is enrolled in English 1, a freshman course. She earned Duke TIP recognition, Top 5 Reader at HGCS, a Good Samaritan award and participates in the Diocesan Quiz Bowl, HGCS Art Club and National Junior Honor Society. She serves as a Student Council representative, altar server, and committee member for the Tangipahoa Parish 4H Junior Leaders.