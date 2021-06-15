ALBANY — Every Sunday evening, Albany families whose children attend the local middle school open their email inboxes to hear a warm, soft-spoken voice ushering in the start of a new week.

The voice is that of Albany Middle School principal John Hill, who sends audio messages to students and their families at the close of each weekend. The messages offer words of encouragement and excitement amid school days that at times felt unbearably long for kids, teachers, and parents navigating the rocky past year.

They’re a way to get his school excited for the week ahead — even when he might not feel all that enthusiastic himself, Hill said.

“As a parent myself, I think about what I would like to hear from my kids’ school,” said the principal, whose father also worked for schools around Livingston Parish. “I want them to know that their kids are welcome here.”

Some Livingston Parish elementary schoolers will learn virtually post-pandemic Livingston Parish Public Schools will allow some elementary schoolers to take a portion of their classes virtually during the 2021-22 school y…

Hill began the audio message check-ins several years ago. But the practice took on a new significance during the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year pushed tens of thousands of Louisiana students into remote learning programs.

His colleagues say the messages capture why Hill is a finalist for the Louisiana Principal of the Year Award during a year that rivaled 2016 — when Southeast Louisiana was devastated by flash floods — in the scale of challenges it threw at local educators.

He was recognized as Livingston Parish’s elementary school principal of the year this spring.

Hill’s combination of emotional skills and quantitative intelligence have stood out for years, said Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy. Murphy met Hill in 2016 at a leadership event for local teachers seeking to navigate the fallout of the ruinous floods that struck Livingston Parish that year.

But the principal's ability has been perhaps most noticeable in how he guided Albany Middle through the once-in-a-century pandemic, the superintendent said.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“He was willing to go the extra mile to give people a little more sense of confidence in his ability and his school,” Murphy said. “And let’s face it: We’ve been asking a lot of our parents to send their kids to our schools during the pandemic."

At Albany Middle, which Hill said had very few cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, students have split their time between taking virtual classes from home and in-person schooling at the campus. (The Livingston Parish School district plans to continue offering a hybrid learning option to middle and elementary schoolers alike this fall, too.)

Like it did for educators around the state, navigating that process brought challenges, Hill said: Those included bridging the digital gaps between students in rural areas and those in more developed town centers, disputes over masking, and the wealth of mental health struggles students faced after months spent in isolation and screen-bound.

“The hardest part has been not being able to help teachers as much as I want to,” he said.

Several Livingston Parish principals have been finalists or semi-finalists for the state award in recent years. But a local principal has yet to win the award, said Murphy.

Virtual school adds amenities, but there's a catch: magnet students who enroll can't go back A tiny virtual high school in Baton Rouge has begun enrolling in grades pre-K-through-12 as it strives to be an acceptable home for thousands …

If he does win, Hill said, he wants his students to receive the recognition.

“The whole experience has been humbling to me, because I don’t like to put myself out there,” he said. “I'm all about the kids, and if someone's going to be celebrated, I want it to be them.”

The Louisiana State Principal of the Year winner is set to be announced at an event July 16.