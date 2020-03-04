THURSDAY
Head Start Story Time: 9:30 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Baby and Me: 2 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Seussabration Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Page Turners: 5 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Baby and Me: 10:30 a.m., Loranger Branch Library.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
SATURDAY
Family Wii: Noon, Hammond Branch Library.
Teen Tech: Noon, Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Busy Needles: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Adventure Club: Amite Branch Library.
Teen Maker Club: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Roaring Roos Teen Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Baby and Me: 10:30 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Story Time: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Teen Zone: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Fandom: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Head Start Story Time: 9:30 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Baby and Me: 10 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Lil' Roo's Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Baby and Me: 2 p.m. Independence Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m. and 430 p.m., Independence, Hammond and Ponchatoula branch libraries.
MARCH 12
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Baby and Me: 2 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Page Turners: 5 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.