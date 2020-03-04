THURSDAY

Head Start Story Time: 9:30 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Baby and Me: 2 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Seussabration Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Page Turners: 5 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

FRIDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Baby and Me: 10:30 a.m., Loranger Branch Library.

Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

SATURDAY

Family Wii: Noon, Hammond Branch Library.

Teen Tech: Noon, Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

MONDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Busy Needles: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Adventure Club: Amite Branch Library.

Teen Maker Club: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Roaring Roos Teen Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

TUESDAY

Baby and Me: 10:30 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Story Time: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Teen Zone: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Fandom: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

WEDNESDAY

Head Start Story Time: 9:30 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Baby and Me: 10 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Lil' Roo's Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Baby and Me: 2 p.m. Independence Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m. and 430 p.m., Independence, Hammond and Ponchatoula branch libraries.

MARCH 12

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Baby and Me: 2 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Page Turners: 5 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

