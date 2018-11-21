Holy Ghost Catholic School students, from left, Alex Scott and Penny Lentini are recipients of the Points Club medal. These students earned a minimum number of AR book points for their respective grade levels.
The Top 10 first- through fourth-grade readers in the Holy Ghost Catholic School Accelerated Reader program for the first quarter include, from left, front row, Penny Lentini, Kellan Foster, Joleigh O’Neil, Knox Peterman, Austin Ricard and Alex Scott; and back row, Lyla Henderson, Reece Pecoraro, Savannah Ruiz and Gabe Musso.
Holy Ghost Catholic School recipients of the Good Samaritan Award are, from left, front row, Carter Landry, Noah Costa, Aubrey Bello, Brooke Dayberry, Lawson Underwood and Will Schillage; and back row, Rylee Agena, Kylie Bates, Seth Tallo, Ryleigh Vutera, Bill Caves and Max Harris. One student from each class was chosen for displaying a love and understanding of Catholic faith and living out Catholic values.
Provided photo
Provided photo
Holy Ghost Catholic School held its quarterly Honors Day program for students in first through fourth grade Oct. 18. To a packed audience of parents and loved ones, students were recognized for earning Honor Roll status and other honors.
