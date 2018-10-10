Halloween approaches
French Settlement announced its trick-or-treat hours are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Amite Baptist Church in Denham Springs is holding a trunk or treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28.
If you have a Halloween event to announce, be sure to send it to livingston@theadvocate.com by noon Friday, the week before it needs to run.
Fire hydrant maintenance
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 4 announced it has contracted with Fire Management Solutions LLC to perform upkeep on more than 1,500 hydrants through the end of the year. "Do not be alarmed if you see them flowing or painting hydrants near your home. They do not have to go far into your yard, only to the hydrants which are located within the servitude," the announcement said. For questions, call (225) 664-7123.
Book festival
The Livingston Parish Book Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Main Branch. Local authors, musicians and free food will be on hand. Specifics will be announced soon.
Dance clinic
The Denham Springs High Jackette Fall Fun Dance Clinic will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 27 at the Freshman High gym. The event is open to kindergarten through seventh grade. Preregistration by Tuesday is encouraged to receive a T-shirt, but walk-ins are welcome. Visit facebook.com/DSHSJackets to see the from and more information.
Car show to benefit team
An inaugural Benefit Car Show will benefit the Albany High School softball team from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at the school parking lot. Food and spacewalks available. Fee is $20 a vehicle with discounts available for multiple vehicles. Prizes will include top five, overall champ and people's choice. Registered cars will be entered in an hourly drawing. To preregister or for information, contact Marshall Spring at (985) 517-1976 or mspring71@yahoo.com, or call David Knight at (985) 320-4915.
Fiber art to be shown
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting a contemporary fiber artists exhibit titled "Back to Nature" through Oct. 27. A Second Saturday reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13. The gallery is at 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs.
Children can make mixed-media pumpkins
Children ages 8-12 can join instructor Dena Olinde at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 for a fall mixed-media class. Students will make pumpkins using yarn, aluminum foil and markers on cardboard. The cost for the class is $10 with supplies included. Visit artslivingston.org and select Book A Class to register. Space is limited. For information, call (225) 664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.