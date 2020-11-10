Library systems in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, using innovative initiatives and virtual learning experiences, have managed to serve their patrons despite continuing restrictions brought on by the now months-long coronavirus pandemic.
Lost since March, when the threat of the virus forced agencies throughout the nation to halt or dramatically alters their operations, were the perennially popular lectures, holiday events, craft workshops and other in-person activities that brought together patrons of both library systems.
While the doors of the many branches staffed by the two systems have opened once again, gatherings of patrons remain off limits. Instead, library staffers have had to learn how to reach their audiences through the use of virtual platforms and such simple techniques as providing pick-up materials at the doors of the library buildings.
Barry Bradford, executive director of the Tangipahoa Parish Library System, said patrons are welcome to visit all branches of the system and can browse the shelves, select books, tapes, e-books and others materials. However, some restrictions remain in place. Visitors must wear masks at all branches. The furniture in the libraries is off limits and tape surrounds the chairs and couches where patrons could once linger while reading materials.
When books are returned, he explained, there are quarantined for a period of time, cleaned and then returned to the shelves.
The Livingston Parish Library System branches have all reopened and began welcoming patrons back several months ago. Jeremy Travis, public relations manager for the system, said. He explained that materials returned to the branches are treated in the same manner as at the Tangipahoa branches. The books are quarantined, cleaned and then placed back on the stacks.
Travis said that even though the buildings are open to visitors, the once popular group events are now offered exclusively through virtual platforms.
“The virtual programs have gone very well and we have received considerable positive feedback," Travis said.
Visitors have adjusted to the virtual programming and the situation with the virus has made library staff come up with new ways to serve the public.
"We are doing things that we once considered but did not have the time to explore," Travis said. "The good thing about the virtual programs are that they are accessible at a time convenient to the user … that means a program is not just a one-time event at one of the branches.”
Bradford echoed some of the same observations. “We have learned to do new things to maintain our high level of service to our patrons. For example, we stated what we call our Grab and Go craft program. At the front door of each branch is a table that has craft kits available for pickup without coming into the building. Parents have really responded to this and they can obtain craft kits for their children with little effort,” he said.
Lauren Liberto, the Children’s Programming Specialist at the Hammond Branch of the Tangipahoa System, said that she has been challenged to find ways to involve youth in the library when the old, popular programs for the young had to be suspended. “For instance,” she said, “to bring awareness to what it means to vote, we set up a table that asks the young children who visit to vote on their favorite food item. We made the table attractive with art work and we printed some simple little ballots that allow the child to make a choice by placing a star next to their favorite food item on the ballot. It teaches the very young about voting while letting them actively participate in something even though they are not with a group.”
Liberto also oversees the Grab and Go table in front of the library and said she stays busy creating the craft kits. Cindy Lavergne, who was visiting the library and stopped to chat with Liberto, said of the library’s efforts to serve the young, “I have always been so happy with what the library does for the children. When my daughter was only two we found things for her to do at the library. Now that she is eight, we still use the library and have enjoyed the craft kits. It applaud what the library is doing despite the virus restrictions.”
Travis said that the Livingston libraries successfully “wrapped up” their summer craft program using craft materials placed outside the branches. He said the craft bags were suspended at the conclusion of the summer program because similar items were then available inside the branches.
Sanitizing stations are readily available at all Livingston branches and if patrons do not feel comfortable entering a library building they can call ahead and request a book or other materials and retrieve their request through a curbside pickup service. Traditional hours of operation are in place for all branches of the library.
The Tangipahoa branches are practicing new operating hours and are open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays and the Hammond and Amite branches are open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Livingston Parish system did hold a recent event that involved some gathering of patrons, a flu shot program conducted in cooperation with Walgreen’s. Travis said an outdoor movie series at the Main Branch in Livingston is planned and details about the next movie will be available on the system’s web sites.
The Tangipahoa Parish System is also planning some tentative outdoor events such as a Sidewalk Chalk Art program and some outdoor movies. Scheduled for a December outdoor showing on a family night will be the movie “Trolls Holiday.”
Bradford said of the response to the challenges brought on by the virus, “We have had a terrific response from the public. They have endorsed our virtual programming. Our Grab and Go craft activity is very popular. We had a very good summer program and our patrons took advantage of what we had to offer. We were very happy with the response we had.” Bradford said that e-books, and other electronic media have proven to be very popular. An innovative new form of books for the young are the Wonder Books. These books come with a built-in recording that the child can listen to while they read the text
Both library systems offer patrons Mobile Hot Spots, devices that allow for internet service anywhere at any time. Bradford and Travis both said these devices assist residents who live in remote areas of their respective parishes. Bradford said that all library card holders can check out a Hot Spot device but those who obtain them must fill out a form.
Patrons who wish to obtain a library card at both the Livingston and Tangipahoa Parish systems can obtain the card at any branches. Bradford said that residents aged 55 or older can obtain a Senior Card that comes with a few extra perks.
Both Travis and Bradford said that the coronavirus has brought with it considerable challenges. Bradford observed, “We have had to roll with the punches. Our staff has been patient and kind during these trying times and I am thankful that our staff has redoubled their efforts to serve the public. We have tried different things, such as being lenient on fines, discovering new ways to stay in touch with our customers. We are coping with what we have been faced with. Our staff realizes that the tax dollars that support us belong to our citizens, not to us. We have a responsibility to continue to serve those who come calling … especially the parents who need our resources to help teach their children an appreciation for reading and learning. The virus, and the restrictions that have come with it, has only reinforced our commitment to serve our public.”
Both library systems have managed to keep all staff members on the payroll and no staff have been furloughed at either system. Travis said director Giovanni Tairov has made an effort to keep all of the staff on a full-time basis.
"He has led us during these unexpected times that have brought new challenges," Travis said. "We realize that we owe it to our citizens to continue to give them what they need and expect from their libraries. The virus has caused us to change the way we do business, but it has not stopped us from doing business. We have just had to work harder to do those things that are expected of us.”