A 15-year-old was killed and three others are critical after a Sunday night rollover crash in a Tangipahoa Parish.
State Police say Viola Oliver II, 38, of Ponchatoula, was driving southbound on Interstate 55 at 9:25 p.m. Sunday attempting to exit to U.S. 51 when she lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle rolled four to five times and landed upside down.
Solomon Short, 15, of Ponchatoula, was hospitalized with critical injuries and died soon after. Two other unrestrained juveniles were airlifted to an area hospital where as of Monday morning they remain in critical condition, according to State Police.
Oliver was trapped in her vehicle and extricated, then taken to hospital also in critical condition. Impairment is suspected, authorities say.
Oliver was issued a citation for careless operation and two counts of no child restraint, but further investigation is ongoing.