In September, Independent We Stand, a national small business movement, kicked off its sixth annual America’s Main Streets contest, a news release said.
This year’s theme is “Road to Recovery,” a 3-month web-driven contest to help consumers, small-business owners and Main Street organizations reward a deserving Main Street with $25,000 in cash and sponsor-related prizes, a news release said.
Both the Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program and the Denham Springs Main Street program are competing for the prizes.
Like other Louisiana Main Streets, downtown Ponchatoula has faced many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida. Director Faith Allen Peterson said, “By being a nominee for this contest, our community could band together and show support for our downtown and its businesses as we recover from the wrath of Ida.”
According to Peterson, many people have expressed an interest in creating a livelier, more aesthetically pleasing, walkable downtown.
“If we were to receive the $25,000 grand prize, we would launch beautification efforts to purchase planters, benches, bike racks, street pole banners and other elements that could improve our sidewalks and beautify downtown,” said Peterson.
Voting takes place on mainstreetcontest.com through Nov. 7. Semifinalist voting takes place Nov. 15-Dec. 12.
The winner will be announced Dec. 20.