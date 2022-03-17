Screen-Shot Device Repair celebrated the opening of a second location, 28050 Walker S. Road Suite C, Walker, with a ribbon-cutting held by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce on March 9.
Screen-Shot Device Repair is a veteran-owned and operated business. Owner Casey Petitjean has over 10 years of experience in the industry and offers his services in Denham Springs and now at his second location in Walker, a press release said.
Screen-Shot Device Repair specializes in all phone repairs including Samsung, Google, Motorola, LG and many more. They also specialize repair computers, tablets, etc. Screen-Shot Device Repair offers same day repair, repair protection and device protection, as well as lifetime warranty, the release said.
Screen-Shot Device Repair’s expansion to Walker will include a gaming area that will bring entertainment to the device repair environment. It will have rooms set up for Xbox tournament play, an Oculus room for virtual reality play and an area with Nintendo Switches. Other expansion plans include a virtual reality escape room.