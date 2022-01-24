Hammond honored the legacy of civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 17 with a parade, speeches, music, food and fellowship.
Appropriately, the tribute to King was held in the city’s park that bears his name and a monument to his accomplishments.
The King tribute, sponsored by the MLK Inspirational Park Association, theme was “How Do You Respond?” The day’s principal speaker, Dr. Robert “Bobby” Martin, in addressing that theme, told his audience, “Dr. King stood for nonviolence, and he chose love over hate. It takes courage to believe that you can change the world through nonviolence because it is never easy to follow the biblical advice to ‘turn the other cheek.'
"But if you turn to violence, you are no longer walking by faith and you are no longer responding to what Dr. King chose to do, and that was to work for change through nonviolent protest,” said.
Martin Luther King practiced overcoming evil with good throughout his life, he said. He challenged those attending to follow King's example of nonviolence.
He said that King was a fascinating man, great orator, a leader, family man, a visionary and a pastor who gained widespread fame during his campaign for civil rights. At the same time, Martin said, King was a humble man. “Dr. King never wanted to be held up as a saint. He did not want praise. ... He only wanted to be the drum major for social justice. I suspect that if he were alive today he would be shocked at the way that the people all over the world have come to praise and revere him. He only wanted to make right what was wrong for so many in our nation during his time on this Earth.”
Tracing the history of the Black experience in America, Martin said that for several hundred years as slaves Blacks were treated as property not as humans and that the legacy of slavery was the beginning of discrimination against people of color. He said that the U.S. government’s failure to live up to the promise of giving every freed slave, “40 acres and a mule,” was yet another injustice to the newly freed slaves after the end of the Civil War. “All the freed slaves asked for was to own a little land so that they could till the land and profit from their work and take care of themselves. However, they were never given that opportunity,” he said.
Martin said the legacy of segregation that existed until well into the 20th century was finally addressed through the efforts of King and others who worked hard for voting and other rights.
He encouraged parents to get their children involved in the community through visitation and participation in such local venues as the African American Heritage Museum, the Louisiana Discovery Center Children’s Museum, the parish libraries and educational opportunities offered through the schools.
“As we stand here today in beautiful Tangipahoa Parish and in beautiful Hammond, let us all agree to strive together to make our community a place of brotherly love," he said. "Is it possible for all of us to come together and to work together to make our home a better place for all? I believe that creating that better society is possible if we get away from the notion that one person is better than another.”
Martin, a U.S. Army veteran who served on the Hammond City Council at one time, has been involved with counseling and education for much of his career. A native of Hammond, he earned his bachelor of social welfare degree from the University of Washington and his Ph.D. in educational psychology from the University of Minnesota. He has been involved in numerous civic and educational organizations and has served as a counselor in various capacities during his long career in public service.
Mistresses of Celebration was Alberta Jenkins-Jones, who introduced the speakers and the various activities on the day’s lengthy program.
Entertaining the audience with several musical selections was the choir from the Second Community Outreach Ministry and Christian Redemption Center Church.
Grand marshals for the day’s parade were Willie S. Smith Jr. and Earline B. Dangerfield, the widow of Wilbert Dangerfield who served on the Hammond City Council for a number of years. She and Dangerfield were married for 52 years. She has served her church, the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, throughout her life in various leadership capacities. Earline Dangerfield is a certified nurse’s assistant and an insurance representative.
Smith is a certified plumber and started his own company, Willie Smith & Son Plumbing. Smith was recognized for his willingness to assist those in the community who need his help at any time.
This year’s queen of the Martin Luther King memorial celebration was Zoe Denea Bernard. She is a freshman at St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Catholic High School where she is an honor student and an artist who has won awards for her artwork. Bernard is a member of the Beta Club, 4-H, and is on the basketball team. Brandon Bezell Ferguson Jr., served as king of the celebration. Ferguson is an honor student at Hammond High School, a member of the school’s basketball team.
The colors were presented by the Pathfinders, a youth group under the direction of Elaine Harrington. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Rh’Niyah Allen, a sixth grade student at Champ Cooper Elementary School.