MANDEVILLE — Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the nonprofit organization whose mission is to “promote personal, corporate and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana,” has elected a new board of directors, a news release said.
The new board began its tenure July 1.
Samantha Bonnette, who has served in other capacities on the board of directors over the past three years, has been elected board chairperson. Bonnette, a marketing and development manager for the Shreve Memorial Library, feels passionate about protecting her home state of Louisiana and ensuring it stays beautiful for future generations, the release said.
“We each can do our part to prevent litter. This is a problem we can solve by working together to create a litter-free Louisiana and take pride in where we live. I’m excited to be a part of KLB to lead by example, by creating cleaner communities, and making a real difference across the state,” Bonnette said.
The executive committee of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful 2020-2021 board of directors includes past chairperson Susan Strain, of Claiborne Hill Veterinary Hospital; vice chairperson Ann Vail, of Louisiana Clean Fuels; treasurer Carla Buchholz; secretary Brian Melancon, of Pennington Biomedical Research Center; and Susan Russell, executive director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful has new members on its board of directors, including Patrick Hamby, Entergy Louisiana; Courtney Elizabeth Paige, City of Pineville; and Gretchen Vanicor, of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. They join returning members Dawn Cantrell, of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Tom Easterly, of Taylor, Porter, Brooks, and Phillips LLP; Tricia Farace, of Waste Management; John Gallagher, of the Louisiana Municipal Association; Eligha Guillory, of Pedestal Bank; Angie Manning, of the Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau; Courtney Hornsby, of the City of West Monroe; Katherine King, of Kean, Miller LLP; attorney Andrew Johnson IV; and Dana Keel, of CITGO.
Advisory board members include Nick Manale, of the Louisiana State Police; Darryl Campbell, of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections; Buddy Baker, of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries; Jessica DeVille, of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development; Patsy Hebert, of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation; Judd Jeansonne, of Volunteer Louisiana; Jean Kelly, of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality; Venise Ortego, of the Louisiana Department of Education; Kelsea McCrary, of the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism; Sara Krupa, of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources; and founding member Jackie Maginnis.