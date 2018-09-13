A three-year-old child was taken off life support and died Thursday afternoon following an incident Tuesday at a Ponchatoula daycare center for special needs children, police said.
Authorities found the child, who uses a wheelchair, unresponsive when they responded to a 911 call to Pediatric Health Center on Veterans Boulevard around 12:50 p.m., according to a press release from the Ponchatoula Police Department.
Assistant Police Chief Jim Betbeze said staff members have told detectives the child was parked in front of a television set at the day care when they noticed he slid down his seat with the harness up under his chin.
Betbeze said the child was on the ground and receiving CPR from staff when help arrived.
"We have no indication from what my detectives are telling me at this time that it would be other than accidental or a medical condition,” Betbeze said.
Betbeze said there is no video from inside the day care. He said his officers noted that the daycare was well-maintained. He said there were four or five staff members and only a small number children.
Police Chief Bry Layrisson said Thursday evening that the child was taken off life support at 4:24 p.m. but he said his department does not view its investigation as a criminal one at this point.
"But we are still looking into everything," Layrisson said.
With the child's death, Bebeze said the results of the police department's investigation will be forwarded to the district attorney for review.
The child was taken to North Oaks Medical Cetner and later transported to Children's Hospital in New Orleans, police said in a news release. Police said they have also been in touch with the state Department of Children and Family Services.
A woman who answered the phone at the daycare on Thursday declined to comment.
Pediatric Health Choice is "the premier provider of alternative-site health care services for medically complex, technology-dependent and behaviorally challenged children," according to its website.
The company has locations in six states.