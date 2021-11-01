Veterans of all branches of the nation’s armed services, young cadets who may be pondering a future career in the military, local elected officials and area residents gathered Saturday for a traditional red, white and blue-themed parade in Walker that paid tribute to those who have worn the uniforms of the nation’s fighting forces.
The parade included veterans of the nation’s conflicts that now reach back to the 1940s. Among the veterans were two who served in World War II, some Korean War veterans, many who battled in the heat and jungles of Vietnam, and recent vets of the conflicts in the Middle East.
Leading the parade was a color guard including members of the Walker High School U.S. Marine Corps. A baton twirling group added color to the procession. This unit was followed by a long parade of Jeeps carrying veteran and motorcycle riders, many riders belonging to veterans organizations.
Two floats carrying veterans and their spouses, some of the them Gold Star Mothers who lost sons in battles, brought up the rear of the parade which attracted a large crowds on Walker’s streets. As is the custom with parades in Louisiana, beads, trinkets and candy was thrown from the Jeeps, the motorcyclists and the floats.
Among those participating in the parade was Steven Lusk, a U.S. Marine who lost part of his left leg in combat in Vietnam. Lusk said that being a Marine was one of the proudest moments of his life and he said that he is always willing to support veterans. “For a time after I left the Marine Corps, it seems that the only people I wanted to talk to were veterans … they seemed to be the only ones who understood how important the military is to our nation. It is up to us, the veterans, to teach the nation, especially the young people, to show respect for our flag and our country. I don’t have any patience with those who disrespect the flag,” he said.
Lusk was driving a Jeep elaborately decorated with emblems and symbols that tell his story and involvement with the Marine Corps. He said his Jeep was his way of telling his story.
Nearby Jason Darbonne, in his shiny, bedecked vehicle, said that while he was not a veteran, he makes it a point to support events, such as the Walker parade that pays tribute to what veterans mean to the nation. “Go talk to some of the veterans, they are the ones who have the stories to tell,” he said.
Overseeing the formation of the parade was Sam Caruso who helped organize the day’s event. He said the parade, and the events that followed, brought much-needed attention to the necessity of continuing to honor veterans for what they mean to the nation.
After the parade, veterans and their families were invited to a meal of barbecue pork and chicken, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverages at the Community Center in Sidney Hutchinson Park. Volunteers served the lunch and assisted the honorees.
Among those greeting the veterans were Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson and Miss Southeastern Louisiana University Lily Gayle. Watson said it was a privilege for the City of Walker to host the parade and dinner honoring the veterans. Gayle said she enjoyed meeting with the veterans and taking pictures with those who asked to pose with her.