Former Denham Springs High star Cade Doughty has not missed a beat — or, apparently, many pitches — since joining the Gaithersburg, Maryland, Giants of the Cal Ripken Collegiate League to begin his transition into college baseball.
Doughty, an LSU signee who will join the Tigers this fall, was selected last week to represent Team Maryland in the Ripken League's annual all-star game.
The Ripken League, named after the former big-league coach and manager from Aberdeen, Maryland, is a college summer league similar to the famed Cape Cod League that features six teams from the Baltimore-Washington metroplex.
Doughty's selection to the all-star game was hardly a surprise given his numbers through the first half of the season.
Entering the week, Doughty ranked second in the Ripken League with a .362 batting average and was tied for fourth with four home runs. He also had seven doubles and 18 RBIs.
Doughty wrapped up his career at Denham Springs by nabbing the state's Gatorade Player of the Year award as a senior, when he hit .505 with six homers, 11 doubles and 25 RBIs. He was named all-state for the third year in a row.
The Ripken League all-star game was scheduled for Wednesday night at Shirley Povich Field in Bethesda, Maryland.
Davis, O'Donoghue selected all-state
A pair of former Livingston Parish high-school standouts, Southeastern Louisiana junior Ashley Davis and LSU sophomore Abigail O'Donoghue, were selected to the Louisiana Sportswriters Association's collegiate all-state track and field team.
Both Davis and O'Donoghue had the best marks in the state this season in their respective events.
Davis made all-state in the shot put based on the Live Oak High graduate's throw of 52 feet, 6.75 inches in the Southland Conference meet. That throw also earned Davis runner-up honors in the Southland.
O'Donoghue was all-state in the high jump, where the Denham Springs High graduate had a mark of 5-11.25 in winning the LSU Alumni Gold meet.