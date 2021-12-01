Area groups, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Hammond Kiwanis Club and the Hammond chapter of the Fraternal Order of Policemen, joined to provide prepare 160 Thanksgiving dinners for needy families in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes.
A large box was filled with the items necessary to prepare a complete dinner. A frozen turkey accompanied each box of food.
About 80 boxes were destined for foster families in the area, and to help clients of TARC, a local agency that serves those with disabilities and their families.