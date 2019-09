On Aug. 14, 2019, attorney Jamie Gomez from Cashe, Coudrain, and Bass Attorneys At Law, visits Holy Ghost Catholic School’s English 1 class. After reading Harper Lee’s novel 'To Kill A Mockingbird,' students discuss the field of law, the trial in the novel and how it relates to today’s world. Then students participated in a mock jury selection. Students include, from left, front row, Joseph DiGiovanni, Tate Silbernagel, Noah Slaton, Justin Domiano and Grant Abel; and back row, attorney Jamie Gomez, Emily Jimenez, Gracelyn Navarra, Reese Fitzhugh, Megan Jones, Kate Lucas, Maggie Elkins, Claire Chauvin, Katherine Abdalla and English 1 teacher Kathryn Huggett.