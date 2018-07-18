DENHAM SPRINGS — For Teri Sullivan, president of the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, art affects everything.
Art “reflects the desires of everyone, its touches how we deal with our families, our children, it is spiritual, it raises our consciousness, it brings beauty into our lives and there is beauty even in the things that are not intrinsically beautiful,” she said. “Art is essential to any society.”
Sullivan talked about art during Saturday's reception for the council's July show, “Anything Goes” Exhibit, which will remain hanging through July.
“The Arts Council is vibrant and is an important part of life in our parish,” she said.
Mary Felder, immediate past president of the council and exhibitor, said she believes that the arts culture in the parish is thriving as never before and is growing all the time.
“There are so many talented people who now live here. Artists, and those interested in the arts, are seeking us out and asking to be part of the Arts Council,” she said. “I think this is significant. At the same time, there is a great deal of interest in the children’s art classes that we offer, and there is great potential there. Many of these children are really talented.”
She explained that for the first time this year the Arts Council hosted dance and drama classes at the gallery, along with art classes. She said the interest in dance and drama was such that the gallery could not hold all the participants and the group is looking to team with the library next year to host those classes.
The “Anything Goes” Exhibit gives testimony to the observations of Sullivan and Felder. The creations of 13 artists are on display, and their works include paintings, fabric art, photography, sculpture and handmade jewelry.
Looking ahead, the Arts Council is planning its August showing which will be titled, “Ways of Water.” The exhibit will be held in cooperation with Mainstreet Denham Springs, which will host a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian. That exhibit is a look at waterways throughout the United States.
Felder concentrates her artistic efforts on fabrics and photography and blends the two using techniques that allow her to print photos onto fabric. She explained that special fabrics are now on the market that are treated in such a way that they can accept photos.
Mary Stafford, another artist whose works are on display, said she had always experimented with art as a hobby and enjoyed drawing since she was a child. About four years ago, she decided to try her hand at painting and bought some brushes and paint. “My mother was a very good artist, and I decided to learn by watching my mother. Once I tried painting, I fell in love with it and decided to never, ever let it out of my life again.”
Stafford, who worked as a bookkeeper, said she spends about 10 hours a week working on her paintings. She said she also spends time looking at the works of other artists.
“You can learn so much from examining what other artists have done,” she said.
She has also enrolled in art classes at the Arts Council Gallery and has learned from that experience. She is showing her paintings for the first time in the current exhibit at the Arts Council Gallery.
“Nature inspires me, and most of my paintings are about nature … flowers, birds, things like that,” she said. “Art has come to mean so much to me. Everyone has a creative streak, and that is why there are so many different kinds of art. The entire field of art just fascinates me.”
Sullivan, who concentrates her creativity on photography and painting with acrylics and making collages, said she has become interested in creating abstract paintings.
For Sullivan, the pursuit of art is reward in itself.
“I do it to satisfy myself,” she said. “You never know when you will have the opportunity get a picture that becomes very special. I like to capture things that are special and meaningful. A photographer is limited by where they are when special moments happen, but you have to be ready. I have always been fascinated by the work done by photo journalists.”
After working in real estate for about 10 years, Sullivan decided to devote all of her time to the arts. Not satisfied with the visual arts, she said she is now taking music lessons and is trying to master the violin.
The gallery is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The works of the following artists will be display at the “Anything Goes” Exhibit: Jerry Wacker, John Bolander, Cherie Ducote-Breaux, Michelle Conques, Robert Corbin, Kerry Curtin, Donna Francisco, Kitty Kuhnert, Kevin Paninski, Stan Routh, Kristine Stone and Felder, Sullivan and Stafford.