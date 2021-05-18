BATON ROUGE — The new satellite location of Open Health Care Clinic – North Range, one mile north of Denham Springs High School, 30789 Range Ave., is open. Families living in Denham Springs, Watson, Central and beyond now have expanded access to adult and pediatric primary care services, a news release said.
Open Health Care Clinic provides primary care as well as behavioral health services.
A ribbon-cutting event featuring tours of the facility and a meet-and-greet was held March 19.
Returning to Livingston Parish to care for both former and new patients are Monica Vosburg, CPNP and registered nurse Kelly Brasseaux, as the clinic team lead. They are joined by Sabrina Grantham, physicians assistant, and licensed practical nurse Nicole Trest.
Licensed Clinical Social Worker Jemiela Castleberry will provide mental health and substance use treatment.
Open Health Care Clinics, at La. 16 and Old River Road, accept most private insurance plans as well as Medicare and expanded Medicaid coverage. Hours for the new Denham Springs clinic are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Same-day sick and televisit appointments are available.
Tim Young, CEO of Open Health Care Clinic’s system of care, said, “As a long-term provider of health care and supportive services in the Baton Rouge area we have been increasingly concerned about the recent reductions in primary care services for our friends in Denham Springs and nearby neighborhoods and communities. This centrally located site is easily accessible to Denham residents as well as those in Watson and Central. Many of our patients in Mid City Baton Rouge drive to us from those distances, and we felt obligated to bring services closer to them. This expansion honors our mission to provide affordable, quality health care to our community.”
To learn about Open Health Care Clinic, visit www.ohcc.org or call (225) 655-OHCC (6422).