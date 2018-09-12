More than 20 families gathered at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on Sept. 6 for the kickoff of the library’s Prime Time Family Reading Time event.
Prime Time is a six-week program of reading, discussion and storytelling that aims to help school-age children improve their reading skills by involving the whole family in making reading fun. A discussion leader and storyteller lead weekly book discussions and storytelling programs for children ages 6–10 and their families. Each week features a different theme to encourage children and families to bond over reading and improve reading attitudes and behaviors.
A recent theme focused on fairness. Children and their families were treated to two stories by discussion leader Jill Brody and storyteller Sue Weinstein: "The True Story of the Three Little Pigs," by John Scieszka and "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day," by Judith Viorst. Those in attendance were treated to a meal provided by the Mighty Moms, a local nonprofit seeking to end childhood hunger in Livingston Parish.
Prime Time Family Reading Time is sponsored by a grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. The program will continue to meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Main Branch. Additional themes to be discussed include greed, courage, dreams and cleverness. For information, contact the Main Branch at (225) 686-4100.