Teens gathered at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on July 3 to celebrate their fandom of the popular Broadway show "Hamilton" in the latest installment of the library’s Random Fandom series.
Random Fandom is a program typically held once a month at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. The program gives teens in the community an opportunity to gather and discuss their favorite movies, television shows and book series. Each month features a new fandom to discuss.
With the summer reading program in full swing, the Random Fandom series will extend to other library branches to allow more teens to participate. Random Fandom: Hamilton sessions will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at South Branch, 2 p.m. July 19 at Albany-Springfield Branch, and at 5 p.m. July 24 at the Main Branch in Livingston