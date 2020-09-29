Walker Chief of Police David Addison announced he is seeking reelection on Nov. 3. Addison, 67 years old, is a Republican.
“I have been in law enforcement since 1988, giving me over 30 years of experience," Addison said.
"During my term as Walker chief of police, I have expanded our Uniform Patrol Division, as well as our Reserve and Part-time Officer Division, in order to provide extra protection to our city," he said in a campaign announcement.
Addison said that during his term, he has extended the department's office hours to accommodate people who work late and started a Special Investigation Unit to focus on law enforcement challenges. He also created a Street Crimes and Narcotics Unit to focus on any criminal or narcotics activity in Walker and implemented a DUI team focusing on impaired drivers.
"Being an effective Chief of Police requires flexibility and innovation. Consequently, I am always studying new or improved programs which I believe will enable our department to continue to keep Walker a safe place to live, work and raise a family," he said. "Since my election as chief of police, the City of Walker has not experienced any homicides, home invasions or other major crimes. Under my administration, the streets, subdivisions and businesses in Walker have never been safer.
"I have enjoyed the opportunity to truly know and understand the City of Walker. As both a long-time resident of Walker and as a public servant to our City, I care deeply for the safety, protection and well-being of our citizens, our schools and our businesses," the police chief said.
He is married to Frieda Richard Addison and has six children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Addison is a longtime member of a church in Walker.
Addison studied theology at Oklahoma Baptist College. Later he attended the Louisiana Department of Corrections Academy, which led to work at Angola and Dixon Correctional Institute, and he attended Acadiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Addison said his first law enforcement job was with the Krotz Springs Police Department, where he worked his way up to assistant chief of police. He also served as chief of police in Wilson, he said.
He began as a patrol officer for the Walker Police Department in 2001 and worked uniform patrol and traffic enforcement. He was elected police chief in 2016. He has attended many specialized classes in law enforcement, ethics procedure, supervision and tactical training.
"I have committed myself and the Walker Police Department to making the City of Walker safe and great place to live. I ask the voters of our City to reelect me as Chief of Police,” he said.
Addison said, "My substantial experience as a patrol officer and traffic enforcement officer, together with my experience as chief of police, makes me uniquely qualified to be an effective chief of police in way that no other candidate can match."