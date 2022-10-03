The Denham Springs High School homecoming football game, set for 7 p.m. Oct. 14 against St. Amant High School, will be held at Walker High School.
All the Denham Springs homecoming festivities will be held on Walker’s field, including the halftime court presentation and the school's hall of fame recognition.
Denham Springs school officials had hoped to host the football game and homecoming ceremonies in the new Jacket Stadium, but the delay in the delivery and installation of the stadium bleachers will not allow the game to be held on home turf.
“The bleachers for the new Jacket Stadium are under construction, but they will not be able to be completed by Oct. 14, so we had to make the decision to move the homecoming game to Walker High School’s field,” Livingston Parish School Board President Cecil Harris said. “We are so appreciative of everyone at Walker High for working with us to give the Denham Springs High School coaches, players and family members a temporary home for this season.”
This year’s homecoming court includes senior maids Braleigh Zeigler, Jordyn Taylor, Kathryn Beatty, Kiarra Ratliff, Madalyn Harris and Sabrina Bishop; junior maids Aspen Ware, Brianna Octave, Rebecca David and Arleth Hernandez; and sophomore maids Olivia Landry and Destiny Alexander.
The school's Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 includes William Cole Doiron, Brian Scott Fontenot, David Troy Fontenot, Natalie Marie Landry and Marla Dee Rancher-Langlois.
Harris said he hopes the Denham Springs football team will be able to play its last scheduled home game on Nov. 4 in the new stadium. That game opponent, ironically enough, is Walker High School.