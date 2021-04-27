A second location of Central Pest & Garden Supply is open at 25082 Juban Road, Denham Springs. A ribbon-cutting was held March 15 with owners Ivan and Shana Robertson.
The business is locally owned and operated with the original location in Central. In addition to the new location, which has been open since November, the business is expanding to include services such as pest control application and disinfection services.
Both stores carry commercial-grade products, including pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, weedkillers and organic solutions for do-it-yourselfers to take care of home and garden.
The stores also carry products to maintain ponds; flea and tick prevention for dogs, cats and horses; and have just received a new shipment of pottery.