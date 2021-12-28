A Tangipahoa Community Family Health Vaccination Event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, at the African American Heritage Center, 1600 Phoenix Square, Hammond.
Vaccines or booster vaccines will be available for adults and children ages 5-17.
A free breakfast will be available for all who get a vaccine, and $100 gift cards will be given for first-time COVID-19 vaccines. Children receiving the first shot are eligible to receive gift cards, but must be with a parent or guardian who has their Social Security number.
People must be in line by 2 p.m. to be served.
For information, contact Kelly Perkins at (985) 510-3468 or Lue Russell (985) 974-3752.