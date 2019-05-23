LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish is at risk of losing millions in federal funding over mistakes it made in permitting after the August 2016 flood, a top parish official said Thursday.
The parish will need to take immediate corrective action to address audit findings that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will describe in a letter to be sent next week, said Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Mark Harrell.
"It's not going to be a good," Harrell told the Livingston Parish Council of the letter during an ordinance committee meeting.
Harrell said in a follow-up interview that the letter is the result of a FEMA audit of the parish's flood response performed several months ago. He said he did not know the specifics of what would be included.
"We didn't do exactly what we should've after the flood," Harrell said.
He defended the parish's initial flood response to an extent, saying officials focused on getting people back into their homes.
He expressed confidence that the parish could quickly pass an ordinance that would address FEMA's concerns and thereby preserve public assistance and hazard mitigation funding to the parish.
Among the issues, he said, are how the parish conducted inspections and determined substantial damage after the flood. He said the parish had no plan for doing that when the flood hit.
Substantial damage is the term FEMA uses to describe homes damaged to the extent that repairs would cost 50 percent or more of the structure's pre-disaster value. FEMA requires that substantially damaged homes be elevated or demolished in order to remain in compliance with the National Flood Insurance Program. Local governments are charged with making those determinations after floods, but FEMA comes back later to do an audit to make sure they were done properly.
Harrell said the parish will have 30 days to pass an ordinance that creates a plan for how the parish would respond to another flood. His office will take the lead in crafting the plan.
In future floods, Harrell said, the parish's emergency management department will handle those kinds of substantial determinations, instead of the parish permitting office.
