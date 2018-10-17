LIVINGSTON — Fifteen local restaurants will feature favorite culinary dishes and specialty items at a Chef’s Showcase to benefit the Livingston Parish Assess the Need Program on Oct. 25 at the Suma Hall Conference Center, 28975 S. Satsuma Road, off Interstate 12 at the Satsuma exit.
The fundraising event begins at 6 p.m. and will feature live musical entertainment, and a silent and live auction on a variety of valuable items and trip packages.
The Assess the Need Program, which is sponsored by Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, has helped to provide needy Livingston Parish families with school supplies for the past 18 years. This year’s program helped more than 2,500 children parishwide.
Since starting in 2001, the program has raised nearly $2 million in donations, which includes special drives following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the flood in 2016. The proceeds are used to purchase needed classroom supplies and classroom enhancements for students throughout the parish.
“The program has been a tremendous success over the years thanks to the generosity of the people, businesses and organizations of Livingston Parish who share our desire for every child in Livingston Parish to have the tools needed to succeed in the classroom,” Taylor said.
“Our Chef’s Showcase event always offers a great opportunity for community members to come together for an evening of food and fun for a good cause,” he said. “All proceeds from the evening will go to our Assess the Need program.”
This year’s Chef’s Showcase will feature dishes and specialty items from the following restaurants or eateries: Albasha Greek & Lebanese, Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, BRQ Seafood & Barbeque, Chicken Salad Chick, Don’s Seafood, Duke’s Seafood & Steakhouse, Foo Chow Asian Buffet, Geisha – Sushi With a Flair, Hilltop Inn, Islamorada Fish Company, P-Beau’s, Porky’s Boudin & Cajun Meats, Randazzo’s Italian Market, Sombrero’s and Walk-On Bistreaux.
Taylor said seating for the event is limited. Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for a table. For information on the Assess the Need program, or to purchase tickets, visit the Assess the Need page on Facebook or go to www.AssesstheNeed.com, or call the Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office at (225) 686-7278.